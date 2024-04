Share:













Partisans have recorded the "remains" of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of russia in Novorossiysk. The enemy uses some cargo ships for military purposes.

It was reported by the partisans of the ATESH movement on their Telegram channel.

"The invaders transferred a significant part of the warships from Crimea to Novorossiysk. In addition, during reconnaissance, many cargo ships were discovered in the Tsemes Bay, which are used not only for civilian but also military purposes," ATESH said.

At the same time, the partisans emphasized that the russian federation continues to strengthen the area with various air defense means, leaving other regions defenseless.

"We continue to collect and transmit information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the partisans summarized.

