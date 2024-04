Share:













The russian occupation army launched a missile attack on Dnipro. There are injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, in his Telegram channel.

"Missile attack on Dnipro. There are injured. According to preliminary information, there are five people. We are clarifying all the details," he wrote.

Lysak later added that as a result of the attack, in particular, one of the educational institutions was damaged.

"Fortunately, at the time of the strike, all the children were in shelter. This saved the health and, perhaps, the lives of the boys and girls. I thank the teachers for their work. For their coordinated actions," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region. As a result of the attack, one woman was injured by debris. In addition, the forest strip caught fire due to the enemy strike.

In addition, on April 1, the Ukrainian military shot down a Kh-59 air missile of the occupiers, which they fired in the direction of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region.

It was also reported that overnight into Tuesday, April 2, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation struck Ukraine with Shaheds. Air defense forces shot down 9 enemy drones.