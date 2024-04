Share:













Last day, April 3, 75 combat clashes took place at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most of the enemy attacks in the Novopavlivsk (22), Avdiyivka (15) and Bakhmut (14) axes.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past 24 hours, russian troops have launched 6 missile and 85 air strikes, and fired 88 rocket-propelled grenades at positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, civilians have been killed and injured, high-rise buildings and other civil infrastructure objects have been destroyed and damaged.

In total, 65 combat clashes with the russian invaders took place during the day.

In the Kupyansk axis, Ukrainian troops repelled 1 attack in the area of Andriyivka settlement of the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the area of Terny settlement of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses.

In the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Spirne, Andriyivka, southeast of Vyimka and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiyivka axis, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Pervomayske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivsk axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhaylivka and Urozhaine settlements, southeast of Vodiane, Donetsk Region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 22 times to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

During the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Orikhiv axis.

In the Kherson axis, the russians are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper; during the past day, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Ukrainian troops in this direction 7 times.

At the same time, during the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces damaged 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 artillery system, 1 radar station, 1 EW station, 1 control point of an unmanned aerial vehicles and 1 other important enemy object.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, the aggressor country of the russian federation carried out an attack by Shaheds on Kharkiv. Attacks on private and multi-apartment residential buildings of the city were recorded.

During the repeated attack of the occupiers on Kharkiv, three rescuers were killed. The enemy struck another blow during the liquidation of the consequences.