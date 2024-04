Share:













Copied



The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) was on the verge of another blackout.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on Thursday, April 4, at 10:06 a.m., as a result of russian shelling, the PL-330kV external overhead line Zaporizhzhia TPP - Ferosplavna, through which the Zaporizhzhia NPP received power from the Ukrainian power system to meet its own needs, was disconnected.

"Currently, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is connected to the Ukrainian power system only by the Dniprovska PL-750kV power transmission line, the operation of which was recently restored by the forces of Ukrainian power engineers. This is another threat to the occurrence of an emergency situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, because in the event of disconnection of this - the last - line connection with the domestic power grid, the station will be on the verge of another blackout, which is a serious violation of the conditions of safe operation of the station," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, power engineers restored the 750kV PL-750kV Dniprovska power transmission line, which provides power to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.