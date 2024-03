Share:













Power engineers have restored the power transmission line PL-750kV Dniprovska, which provides power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 22, Ukrainian power engineers restored the work of the PL-750kV external overhead line Dniprovska, which was damaged this morning during the massive missile attack of the russian federation," the message says.

According to the report, the currently temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to the unified energy system of Ukraine again by two power lines: Zaporizhzgia TPP - Ferosplavna with a voltage of 330 kV and Dniprovska, thanks to which the plant's own needs are supplied.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Friday, March 22, russia carried out the most extensive attack on the power system of Ukraine in recent times, the facilities of electricity generation, transmission and distribution were damaged.

In particular, one of the power transmission lines supplying the Zaporizhzhia NPP was de-energized.