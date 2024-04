Share:













During the day, the russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kharkiv Region, due to an attack by drones at night, the equipment of an energy facility was damaged, and there was a fire, which was extinguished by the forces of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

"In the Dnipropetrovsk Region, the enemy fired at one of the solar power plants. As a result of the attack, the company's equipment was damaged, and a fire broke out. During the liquidation, the security guard received burns. Within an hour, the fire was extinguished by the personnel of the station and the SESU. Unfortunately, there are victims among the energy workers due to the enemy shelling," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, April 4, the aggressor country of russia used 20 Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine, 11 of which the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy.