Volume of private remittances down 5.4% to USD 0.9 billion in February

Share:













Copied



The volume of private remittances in February decreased by 5.4% compared to February last year and amounted to USD 0.9 billion.

This follows from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) data, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Wages received by Ukrainians from abroad decreased by 11.8%, while other private remittances received through official channels increased by 22.7%.

In total, formal channels sent 4.8% more remittances than in February last year, while the flow through informal channels decreased by 14.5% compared to February last year.

In total, in the first two months of 2024, the volume of remittances decreased by 3.3%: net wages decreased by 16.2%, while private transfers increased by 29.0%.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the volume of private remittances in 2023 decreased by 7.8% compared to 2022 and amounted to USD 11.6 billion.

In 2021, the volume of remittances to Ukraine increased by 25.4% year over year to USD 15.026 billion.

In 2020, the volume of remittances increased by 1.7% to a record-breaking USD 12.1 billion.