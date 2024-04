Russia launched more than 400 missiles, 600 Shaheds and 3,000 KABs in Ukraine in March - Zelenskyy

During March 2024, the russian army used more than 400 missiles of various types, 600 Shahed-type drones and more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced this.

"Various cities and villages of Ukraine suffer from this terror, and especially violently Russia hits on frontline territories and border communities," he wrote.

The president, in particular, mentioned Kharkiv, which has been hit by missiles and drones since the start of a full-scale war. And recently, the russians also began to use aerial bombs against the millionaire city.

"It's daily bullying and pain, daily losses in the city. Critical infrastructure has been destroyed, ordinary residential buildings have been destroyed every day," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that "all this will not be happening" when Ukraine receives reliable air defense systems.

"The "Patriots" in the hands of Ukrainians proved that all forms of Russian terror can lose," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, this is what "is needed for Kharkiv and all other cities and communities whose lives are now under Russian attacks."

Recall that earlier the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk said that in Dnipro four children were slightly injured by glass fragments at the moment when they were running in the direction of hiding.

The invaders launched a missile strike on Dnipro at 4:42 p.m., Tuesday. According to the military, a Kh-59 missile was fired towards the regional center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. As a result of a missile strike, a forest belt ignited.

And a few hours before, the Ukrainian military shot down a russian Kh-59 missile, which the invaders fired in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.