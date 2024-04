Share:













Russian troops can launch up to 100 air targets of different types at the territory of Ukraine per day, which move at different speeds, at different heights.

The speaker of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the national telethon United News.

"The enemy cannot spend fully all missiles as it leaves its strategic stockpile for emergencies. We expect and are ready for massive attacks. The enemy, as the latest trends show, can use up to about 100 air targets of different types, which move at different speeds, at different heights, which are both cruise and ballistic missiles, guided aerial missiles and Shaheds, which the enemy has recently launched in massive groups and during the night they could circle Ukraine, reaching or not achieving certain goals," said Yevlash.

He noted that the enemy continues to accumulate missiles of various types and will continue to carry out attacks on the critical and strategic infrastructure of Ukraine.

"However, we are also studying the tactics of their use, both their UAVs and the missiles that they use from their MiGs, Su, Tu, and are already taking all the necessary measures in order to maneuver our means and forces that are available and effectively defeat all air targets," Yevlash said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early March, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, said that there are no enemy A-50 early warning and control aircraft in the sky after the destruction of the second aircraft on February 23.

Meanwhile, the russian occupiers in the south are actively using reconnaissance drones, because they need to compensate for the lack of the A-50 early warning and control aircraft in the air.