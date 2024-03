Share:













The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, said on the air of the telethon that the enemy A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft are still not in the sky after the destruction of the second aircraft on February 23.

"The A-50 has been missing for a really long time. Already for the seventh day, if I'm not mistaken, it has not appeared either in the Rostov Oblast or in the Sea of Azov. The enemy has announced that it will restore those that are in storage. How far will this process go fast, it's hard to say. But they desperately need these planes to plan strikes, conduct radar reconnaissance of the airspace of our country," Yurii Ihnat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the recent success of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in destroying russian aircraft has led to the fact that the occupiers have reduced the frequency of using guided aerial bombs. But this does not mean that the bombing has completely stopped.

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the latest losses forced the russians to slightly change the tactics of using aviation.

Earlier, British intelligence said that the occupiers were thinking about deconserving A-50 aircraft after losing two such machines since the beginning of the year.