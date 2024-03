Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte signed a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the Netherlands, which, in particular, provides for the Netherlands to allocate EUR 2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024.

Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, Mark Rutte and I signed a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the Netherlands. The document provides for EUR 2 billion in military aid from the Netherlands this year, as well as further defense aid over the next ten years," he said.

According to him, the agreement also defines the priorities of providing assistance in the field of air defense, artillery, naval and long-range means, with a special emphasis on strengthening the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The agreement formalizes the principled position of the Netherlands on strengthening sanctions against russia, forcing it to compensate for damages and bring the aggressor to justice.

According to the document, the Netherlands also supports Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

Zelenskyy also noted that this agreement will strengthen the defense of Ukraine, in particular of Kharkiv, where they met today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has already signed agreements on security guarantees with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy.

In January, Ukraine agreed with Great Britain on security guarantees. Great Britain became the first country with which Ukraine concluded such a document to implement the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine dated July 12, 2023.