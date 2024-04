Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that russia is preparing to mobilize 300,000 people on June 1.

He stated this at a joint press conference with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"We don't need half a million. A certain number that was not at the front - they will be at the front. As for the individual number, how much will be mobilized - not yet ready to say. I can say that Russia is preparing to mobilize an additional 300,000 soldiers on June 1," the President said.

It was also reported that the russian federation has not stopped mobilizing to its army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the goal of the russian invaders in 2024 is unchanged - reaching the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. Another of the priority goals of the occupiers is the destruction of our air defense system, aviation, objects of the military-industrial complex.

British intelligence reported that russia had significantly overstated data on 500,000 people replenishing its army.