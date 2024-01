Statements about the replenishment of the russian army in 2023 by another 500,000 people are an exaggeration.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom.

The intelligence recalls the statement of ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, now Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the aggressor country of the russian federation, that another 500,000 people allegedly joined the russian army in 2023.

"It is highly likely that this figure has been substantially inflated," analysts say.

Intelligence also considers it very likely that the main mobilization burden falls on impoverished and rural regional communities.

"In its efforts to meet recruitment targets, the Russian military has since April 2023 allowed school-leavers to sign contracts with the Russian army. Recent data published by Mediazona and the BBC Russian Service suggests that at least five Russians born in 2005have died in the conflict," the review says.

Recall that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the goal of the russian invaders in 2024 is unchanged - reaching the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. Another of the priority goals of the occupiers is the destruction of our air defense system, aviation, objects of the military-industrial complex.