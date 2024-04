Number of victims in Dnipro increased to 13, among them 5 children - Administration

The russian occupation army on Tuesday evening launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro, according to preliminary information, 13 people were injured, among them 5 children.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that one of the educational institutions was damaged due to a missile attack in Dnipro.

'Thankfully all the children were in hiding at the time of the strike. This saved the health and, perhaps, the lives of the boys and girls. Thank you to teachers for the work. For their coordinated actions," the head of the military administration wrote.

Lysak noted that 13 victims of a missile strike are currently known, among them five are children.

“Eight wounded were hospitalized. All are in a state of moderate severity. The rest were given medical assistance. They will be treated at home," he added.

Recall that earlier the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk said that in Dnipro four children were slightly injured by glass fragments at the moment when they were running in the direction of hiding.

The invaders launched a missile strike on Dnipro at 4:42 p.m., Tuesday. According to the military, a Kh-59 missile was fired towards the regional center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. As a result of a missile strike, a forest belt ignited.

And a few hours before, the Ukrainian military shot down a russian Kh-59 missile, which the invaders fired in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.