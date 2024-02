Share:













Copied



Today, February 27, the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is starting consideration and preparation for the second reading of the bill on mobilization.

A member of the committee, MP from the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Friz, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee begins consideration and preparation for the second reading," she wrote.

Friz also provided statistics of amendments submitted by MPs by factions: members of the Servant of the People submitted almost 2,450 amendments, Batkivshchyna - 371, Platforms for Life and Peace - 356, European Solidarity - 333, Holos - 253, inter-factional Smart Politics association - 178, Ukrainian Revival - 122, For the Future - 82, Dovira - 36, non-factional - 35.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, members of the Verkhovna Rada submitted 4,195 amendments to the bill on mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada can consider the bill on mobilization in the second reading on March 6.

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on issues of education and science recommends to the parliament to leave a deferment from mobilization for post-graduate contract students.

February 21 was the last day when members of the Verkhovna Rada can submit amendments to the bill on mobilization before the second reading.