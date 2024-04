Share:













The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, declared his country's peaceful disposition, but at the same time, the country's preparation for war.

His words were quoted on the website of the leader of Belarus on Tuesday, April 2.

Lukashenko said he wants to build a peaceful future in Belarus, while "trenches are being dug against tanks" in the neighborhood. According to him, two-thirds of the region's budget is directed to the social sphere, "to creation". At the same time, the leader of Belarus noted that the necessary preparation of the relevant units for the war continues in the country, various types of weapons and equipment are supplied to the troops.

"Don't believe anyone that we want to fight. We are preparing for war, I speak about it frankly. "If you want peace, prepare for war" - I did not come up with it. It is very correctly said," Lukashenko said.

He stated that Belarus does not threaten anyone with anything and does not want someone else's land: "God let us to cultivate this one," Lukashenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 4, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree "On the transfer of state bodies and other organizations to work in wartime conditions."

On February 1, the head of the Information and Analytical Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Colonel Artem Butorin, said that Belarus regarding no nation as an enemy and is not going to war with anyone.

On February 25, Lukashenko said that Belarus and russia should remain "two sovereign and independent" states.