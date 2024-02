Share:













The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that Belarus and russia should remain "two sovereign and independent" states. Unification of countries will only make things worse.

His words were quoted by the Belarusian publication BelTA on Sunday, February 25.

Lukashenko said that there is an integration between Belarus and the russian federation that can create a "unique and powerful union." According to him, this is enough to solve problems.

"Neither russia nor Belarus will support the unification of the two states. Such a step will not bring any benefit and will only make things worse... Today talk about the fact that "Belarusians are on their knees", "Belarus stands before russia, tomorrow we will include it to russia" - even you, working in russia, would never have voted for it," Lukashenko addressed a representative of the russian mass media.

According to him, the next president of Belarus will not support joining russia either. The Union State is a union of sovereign, independent states, Lukashenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, in Belarus, without the participation of international observers, voting on the election of members of the parliament and local councils is taking place.

On February 1, the head of the Information and Analytical Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Colonel Artem Butorin, said that Belarus regards not a single nation as an enemy and is not going to war with anyone.

At the same time, in January, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, signed amendments to the law "On the President", guaranteeing himself lifelong protection and inviolability after his resignation.