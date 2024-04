Share:













Copied



In February, the average salary at the central-level state bodies increased to UAH 43,000, the average official salary - to UAH 25,000.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In February, compared to January 2024, the average salary among central-level state bodies that submitted data through the automated information system for online interaction with key spending units (AIS “KSU-WEB”) increased to UAH 43,000 from UAH 38,000, and the average official salary for these bodies increased from UAH 22,000 to UAH 25,000," the message says.

It is also noted that the average salaries for employees of some job levels have changed. So, for example, specialists at the professional level, who work in central-level state bodies and switched to the new system of remuneration, on average received UAH 4,200 more than in January of this year.

Deputy Minister of Finance Roman Yermolychev noted that the Ministry of Finance publishes monthly data on wages in state bodies. According to him, compared to January, in February, almost all bodies switched to a new, graded wage system.

"It should be noted that, compared to January, in February, almost all bodies switched to a new, graded wage system. Therefore, an increase in the average wage level can be observed. Please note that the level of the average wage is affected by such one-time payments as compensation for unused vacation, assistance for recovery, severance pay upon dismissal, etc.," he said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, in February, among state bodies, the highest average salary was for employees of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities - UAH 86,000, in the Ministry of Veterans Affairs - UAH 69,900, Antimonopoly Committee - UAH 65,900.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new system of remuneration for civil servants, which, in particular, limits the share of the bonus in the salary to 30%.

From April 1, the minimum wage in Ukraine increased from UAH 7,100 to UAH 8,000.