Cabinet Appoints Ex-First Deputy Information Policy Minister Dzhaparova As First Deputy Foreign Minister

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed former first deputy minister of information policy Emine Dzhaparova as first deputy minister of foreign affairs.

MP from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko wrote this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From March to October 2014, Dzhaparova worked as a video editor, assistant to the editor-in-chief of the Crimea.Realities site.

Since February 2014, she worked as a journalist (freelancer) of Radio Liberty, was the author of ideas and producer of programs on the history of Crimean Tatars.

She held the post of first deputy minister of information policy from April 2016 to September 2019.

In May, the Presidential Office announced that Dzhaparova would take the post of first deputy foreign minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dzhaparova said that if appointed as deputy foreign minister, she plans to deal with issues of Crimea and public diplomacy.