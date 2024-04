Coal production at state mines up by over 24% since year start - Energy Ministry

Since the beginning of the year, coal production at state mines has increased by more than 24%.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If in March 2022, 173,000 tons were mined at state-owned coal-mining enterprises and this figure has been decreasing for a long time, then in January 2024 the production amounted to 178,000 tons of coal, in February - 197,000 tons, and according to the results of March, the production amounted to 221,000 tons - this is 24% more than in January. The average daily production indicators also increased. If in September coal miners produced an average of 4,100 tons per day, then in March - 7,100 tons," the message says.

It is noted that due to the growth of coal production at state-owned enterprises, its reserves in the warehouses of energy enterprises are also increasing.

Thus, in late March, almost 1.208 million tons of coal were stored in CHPPs and TPPs warehouses, which is 508,000 tons more than planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Verkhovna Rada extended the moratorium on the bankruptcy of state-owned coal mining enterprises until January 1, 2025.