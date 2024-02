The Verkhovna Rada has extended the moratorium on the bankruptcy of state-owned coal-mining enterprises until January 1, 2025.

A total of 243 deputies voted for the adoption of the relevant Bill 10086, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The explanatory note states that the coal industry was significantly affected by russia's military aggression; after February 24, 1/4 of the state mines ended up in the territory temporarily occupied by russia.

At the same time, Ukraine's energy facilities are subjected to daily enemy fire, but enterprises work to ensure the supply of coal to thermal generation enterprises.

It is noted that today, the work of coal industry enterprises is important primarily from the point of view of ensuring the energy security of the country in the autumn-winter period.

Also, until January 1, 2025, the Rada stopped the execution of executive actions and measures to enforce decisions in executive proceedings, according to which the debtor is the state-owned enterprise, Eastern Mining, and Processing Plant.

In addition, execution of executive actions and measures of enforcement of decisions in executive proceedings for which the debtors are distribution system operators carrying out the distribution of electricity in the territories of licensed activity, which include the territories where hostilities were conducted as of December 31, 2023, are suspended, or territories temporarily occupied by russia as of December 31, 2023.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in November 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed new enterprises in mining towns to import production equipment without paying VAT.

In December 2021, the Rada extended the moratorium on the bankruptcy of coal-mining state enterprises until 2024.