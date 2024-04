Share:













The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden commented on the statement of the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, that the aid package to Ukraine will include "some important innovations," including the possible allocation of loan aid.

This follows from a statement by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre at a briefing.

Asked by journalists whether the president would sign such a draft law if it turned out to be the only way to make a decision on aid to Ukraine, the spokeswoman of the White House called on the speaker of the House of Representatives to promote the draft on aid to Kyiv approved by the Senate.

"We've been very clear. We believe that if the speaker puts the national security bill to the floor - obviously, it includes Ukraine, humanitarian aid, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region - we believe. It's a fact that he will have the majority of bipartisan support in the meeting hall of the House of Representatives," she emphasized.

Karine Jean-Pierre also reminded that the aid package for Ukraine received the votes of 70 senators against 29, which is a confirmation of its bipartisan support.

"And this is how we believe it should progress. I won't get into hypotheses," she said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 20, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said that the U.S. Defense Ministry is aware of all the risks for Ukraine in the war with the russian federation due to delays in the aid package.

On March 24, it became known that the speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, Mike Johnson, plans to submit a bill for further funding of aid to Ukraine after the Catholic Easter.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, is scheduled to introduce a bill with more than USD 60 billion in aid to Ukraine on April 9, after U.S. lawmakers return from the Easter break.