Bill on aid to Ukraine will be considered on April 9. Johnson said what changes could be made in it

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, is scheduled to introduce a bill with more than USD 60 billion in aid to Ukraine on April 9, after American lawmakers return from the Easter break.

This was stated by the head of the intelligence committee of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Turner, in an interview with the ABC News channel.

"The Speaker made it clear directly to Zelenskyy that he supports Ukraine. He stated this publicly, as well as [in a conversation with] the NATO Secretary General. The Speaker made very clear statements that when we return, this will be the main issue on the agenda," Turner said.

According to his forecasts, after the US Congress has passed all bills regarding the budget for the 2024 fiscal year, this issue "will receive overwhelming support in Congress, and we will put the bill on the President's desk."

Turner hopes Congress can approve aid to Ukraine before the House of Representatives goes into recess again on April 22.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress himself expects that the aid package for Ukraine will include "some important innovations", The Hill reports.

Johnson stressed the difficult position he finds himself in with a historically narrow majority in the House of Representatives, but said he has been working during the current work period to draft the package and plans to bring it up for a vote when the House returns to work.

Johnson cited as an example the possibility of lending to Ukraine, an idea that gained some traction in early March as a way to support Ukraine in a way that would assuage Republican concerns about more aid.

Johnson also mentioned the "REPO for Ukrainians" law, which authorizes the President to seize russian sovereign assets frozen in the United States and transfer them to Ukraine for use against russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that the US Department of Defense is aware of all the risks for Ukraine in the war with the russian federation due to delays in the aid package.

On March 24, it became known that the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Mike Johnson, plans to submit a bill for further funding of aid to Ukraine after the Catholic Easter.