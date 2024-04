Share:













In the Belgorod Oblast, two russian aerial bombs, intended to attack Ukrainian cities, were dropped from a russian plane.

This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

One 500-kilogram aerial bomb was found on March 31 in the area of the village of Nina. And in the area of the village of Kryukovo, they found a funnel in which the same FAB-500 is located.

According to updated data, 16 such cases are known in two weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, planes of the russian occupation army "missed" two more aerial bombs on the territory of the Belgorod Oblast. Because of one bomb, the villagers had to be evacuated.

On March 28, it became known that a russian plane "dropped" a 500-kilogram bomb in the area of the village of Bezsonovka, Belgorod Oblast.

Prior to this, in late February in the Belgorod Oblast, the russians had to announce an evacuation due to an aerial bomb that fell from the plane.

And at the beginning of the year, the russians also "dropped" a 250-kilogram bomb on the occupied Rubizhne in the Luhansk Region.