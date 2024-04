Share:













Copied



During March, the air defense of the Ground Forces destroyed 326 means of aerial reconnaissance and attack of the russian occupiers.

This was reported by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Oleksandr Pavliuk.

So, among the destroyed drones:

Shahed-131/136 UAVs - 151 units;

Zala UAVs - 45 units;

Supercam UAVs - 13 units;

Lancet UAVs - 92 units;

Orlan-10 UAVs - 21 units;

Unspecified type of UAVs - 4 units.

Air defense of the Ground Forces destroyed more than 320 russian UAVs in March. Infographics: Telegram/Oleksandr Pavliuk

"In conditions of intense hostilities, units of the Ground Forces continue to down a significant number of tactical UAVs of the enemy, in particular FPV drones, using various means of radio-electronic warfare," Pavliuk noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Monday morning, April 1, are 710 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 442,880 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 35 vehicles and 32 artillery systems.

It was also reported that the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation began to use less Kalibr missiles due to logistical difficulties, trying to replace them with more effective types of missiles.