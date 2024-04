Share:













Ukrainian troops probably stopped a mechanized attack by russian occupiers near Tonenke, Donetsk Region, on March 30. This may indicate the inability of the russian operational reserve to advance further in the near future.

This was announced in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukrainian defenders announced the destruction of 12 tanks and 8 infantry fighting vehicles during the assault, which did not break through the Ukrainian defense line. This is the first mechanized attack since the beginning of the russian localized offensive effort to seize Avdiyivka in late October 2023, which may indicate the degradation of the russian operational reserve.

Experts believe that the failure of the attack indicates the possible ineffectiveness or insufficient preparation of reserve elements for further advancement. Such events may also testify to Ukraine's ability to defend itself against a large-scale attack by the invaders, even with limited resources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War believe that a possible large-scale russian offensive at the end of spring or summer may be concentrated in the west of the Donetsk Region, but russian troops will be able to advance in only one direction due to the limitations of their own human resources and planning.