Share:













Copied



The president of the terrorist state of russia, Vladimir Putin, signed an annual decree on the call-up of citizens who are in reserve for military training.

The document was published on the official portal of legal information of the russian federation on March 1.

The decree entered into force on the day of its publication. According to it, citizens who are in reserve will be called up for military training in the armed forces of the russian federation, National Guard troops, rescue military formations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, state security agencies, and the FSB.

On the basis of the presidential decree, the mobilization department of the ministry of defense issues a directive, which is sent to all regional military committees. Only after that are summonses sent to citizens who are in reserve.

Summons to "reservists" can come once every three years. The maximum duration of the fees is two months. Employees of law enforcement agencies, firefighters, customs officers, and citizens with armor "attached to state authorities" are exempted from fees.

Every russian who is in the reserve can be called to the assembly. It is formed from those who have completed alternative service and those who are released from military service after reaching the age of 27 or for other reasons. Evaders who did not serve in the army without legal grounds are included in the reserve. In addition, there are women in the reserve who have a military accounting specialty.