France preparing new assistance package for Ukraine, including hundreds of armored vehicles and missiles

France intends to transfer hundreds of VAB armored vehicles to Ukraine, as well as missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems as part of a new assistance package.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said this in an interview with La Tribune newspaper.

So, according to him, such armored vehicles are needed by Ukraine for the mobility of troops in order to maintain a very large front line.

"This is old equipment that is still functioning, and it will be directly useful for Ukraine if it is transferred in large quantities. We can talk about the hundreds for 2024 and early 2025," Lecornu added.

VAB armored personnel carriers, which are more than 40 years old, are replaced in the French army with new generation Griffon armored personnel carriers.

In addition, in response to Ukraine's request to strengthen air defense, France will transfer Aster 30 missiles for SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile systems.

Lecornu also added that France "is developing remotely controlled ammunition in a very short time to supply them to Ukrainians this summer."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu assured that France will soon be able to supply Ukraine with 78 Caesar self-propelled artillery installations, as well as significantly increase the supply of shells to meet Kyiv's urgent needs for ammunition to counter russian aggression.