Russians attack same critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Region for third time. There is victim

Share:













Copied



On the night of March 31, the russian occupation army attacked the same critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv Region for the third time. A man was killed.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

"During the air raid, which lasted from 05:01 a.m. to 06:27 a.m., the enemy attacked with cruise missiles the same critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv Region, which was its goal on March 24 and 29," he wrote.

As a result of the russian attack, an administrative building was destroyed. There was a fire that firefighters already extinguished.

According to Kozytskyi, one person was killed.

Currently, rescuers are dismantling the rubble, there may still be people under them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of March 31, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic aviation aircraft, 11 Shahed-type strike UAVs, an Iskander-M ballistic missile and a guided Kh-59 aerial missile.

As a result of an air defense combat, 18 air targets were destroyed: 9 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 9 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs.