Air defense forces destroyed 18 air targets with which the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine on the night of March 31.

This is stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that the russian occupiers attacked with 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic aviation aircraft (the launch area was the Saratov Region, russia), 11 Shahed-type attack vehicles (the launch areas - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russia; Crimea), an Iskander-M ballistic missile (Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided aerial missile (TOT of the Zaporizhzhia Region)

Air defense missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force, mobile firing groups, electronic warfare of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of an air defense combat, 18 air targets were destroyed: 9 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 9 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash said that the aggressor country russia is trying to attack the Ukrainian critical infrastructure, TPPs, hydroelectric power plants and various storage facilities as much as possible. The occupiers resorted to such attacks not in the winter, as expected, but in the spring. Their goal is to destabilize the socio-political situation inside our country.