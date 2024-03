GRU colonel killed by terrorist attack in moscow suburbs. He came from war in Ukraine to go to concert

An officer of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the russian federation (GRU) was killed as a result of an attack by terrorists on the Crocus City Hall in the moscow suburbs. A few days earlier, he came from the war in Ukraine on vacation to his family.

This is evidenced by messages on social networks, which were noticed by the russian publication Mediazona.

“GRU Colonel Timur Myasnikov was killed. He served with the GRU’s 3rd Special Forces Brigade and "has been destroying nationalists in the Donbas for the last two years."

The death of the occupier was reported by the Suvorovtsy Telegram channel, which is associated with graduates of russian Suvorov military schools.

Also, Arthur Malivanchuk, head of the department of the Officers of russia organization in Samara, wrote about the death of the colonel.

He claims that during the attack of terrorists, the occupier covered his wife and son, and he himself "came under heavy fire."

As a result, he received three bullet wounds. He was hospitalized, but died a few days later.

The Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the russian federation is the foreign intelligence body of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation and the central intelligence body of the Armed Forces of the russian federation. It is known under its Soviet name "Main Intelligence Directorate" (GRU).

Recall that on the evening of March 22, a group of armed people attacked the building of the Crocus City Hall concert building in Krasnogorsk near moscow.

At least 143 people were killed in the attack, at least 360 more were wounded and injured.

Note that the day after the attack, March 23, the Islamic State international terrorist organization called it the perpetrator of the attack in the moscow suburbs.

We also reported that russian dictator vladimir putin twice accused Ukraine of involvement in the Crocus City Hall attack.

Later, the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the russian federation, Alexander Bortnikov, also said that Ukraine allegedly participated in the preparation of the terrorist attack.

And on March 27, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the russian special services in mid-February already knew about the preparation of a terrorist attack in the moscow suburbs.