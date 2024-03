Share:













On March 29, Ukrainian soldiers thinned the enemy army for another 730 invaders. Therefore, the total losses of russia in manpower during the large-scale aggression against Ukraine reached 441,520 people on the morning of March 30.

166 units of russian military equipment and weapons, including almost three dozen tanks, were also destroyed.

Updated data on the losses of the russian occupation army were published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, over the day, thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy army lost 29 tanks (in total, 6,951 of them were destroyed), 20 armored fighting vehicles (a total of 13,284), 15 artillery systems (11,006) and one air defense unit (736).

Over the day, the occupiers did not lose aircraft and helicopters, in total, 347 and 325, respectively, of those were destroyed. The total number of MLRS destroyed (1,023), ships/boats (26) and submarines (1) remained unchanged.

But the number of operational-tactical level UAVs among the invaders decreased by 45 (8,701 in total), cruise missiles ‒ by 24 (2,046), motor vehicles and tank trucks - by 25 units (14,670), special equipment ‒ by seven units (1,814).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of russian troops for March 28 increased by 820 to 440,970 people, equipment - by 8 tanks, 28 armored vehicles and 28 artillery systems.