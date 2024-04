Share:













Copied



Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 440,000 soldiers. Over the last day, our defenders eliminated another 820 russians.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Russia's total losses in the war against Ukraine as of March 29, 2024:

personnel - about 440,790 (+820) people;

tanks - 6,922 (+8) units;

armored combat vehicles - 13,264 (+27) units;

artillery systems - 10,991 (+28) units;

MLRS - 1,023 (+2) units;

air defense systems - 735 (+6) units;

planes - 347;

helicopters - 325;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 8,656 (+56);

cruise missiles - 2,022 (+5);

ships/boats - 26;

submarines - 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 14,645 (+50) units;

special equipment - 1,807 (+7).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Thursday, March 28 amounted to 780 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 439,970 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 56 vehicles and 32 artillery systems.

Also, 56 units of vehicles and tankers of the occupiers were destroyed in the past day.