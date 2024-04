Zelenskyy set new tasks for NSDC with change of secretary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set new tasks for the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) with the change of the secretary of the NSDC.

Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are starting the renewed work of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The first thing is more predictability, precisely this function. We need to strengthen Ukraine's ability to predict and influence the processes on which the national security of our state depends," he said.

Also among the tasks of the NSDC, he named the state's sanctions policy and doctrinal work - clarity of national guidelines and their systematic implementation.

Zelenskyy called cyber security and information one of the most important tasks of the NSDC.

"The NSDC has the potential to do more to protect against hostile destabilization operations and coordinate all state institutions in this area," he said.

He also named among the tasks the organization of the work of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief - project decisions, control over the implementation of decisions.

"The obvious priority is the defense of our state and the protection of our society," the President emphasized.

Oleksandr Lytvynenko and Oleksii Danilov. Photo: President's Office

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, in his place.