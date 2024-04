Share:













Last night, the goals of russia were the Kaniv and Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plants, not only Ukraine, but also Moldova got under the threat of ecological catastrophe.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, telling about the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last night, the conscious goals of the enemy were the Kaniv and Dniester HEPPs. The terrorist country wants a repeat of the ecological catastrophe in the Kherson Region. But now not only Ukraine is under threat, but also Moldova. The water will not stop in front of the border pillars, just like the Russian war will not stop, if we do not stop it in Ukraine together and in time," he said.

Zelenskyy said that the first Staff meeting took place, for which the new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko was responsible, and stressed that the challenges are very serious.

The President noted that last night russian terrorists again hit the Ukrainian energy sector. At the Staff meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Chairmen of the Boards of Ukrenergo and Naftogaz Volodymyr Kudrytskyi and Oleksii Chernyshov reported on the damage caused and restoration work, discussed the most effective ways of physical protection and their implementation at other facilities.

At the Staff meeting, they also discussed contracts for the supply of weapons and ammunition for the near future and in the long term. Zelenskyy stressed that the need for air defense came to the fore.

"Due to the intensity of Russian shelling, it is necessary to replenish reserves faster. I instructed to strengthen work with partners. We count on their quick reaction," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the post of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and appointed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, in his place.

On March 22, russian troops launched a missile attack on the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia), causing damage to both stations and the dam.

Last June, the occupiers destroyed the Kakhovka HEPP’s dam.