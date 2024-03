Polish farmers unblock another checkpoint on border with Ukraine for trucks

Share:













Copied



Polish protesters have unblocked truck traffic at the Uhryniv - Dolhobyczow checkpoint.

It was reported by the State Border Guard Service on the Telegram channel.

According to information from Polish border guards, the passage of trucks at the Uhryniv - Dolhobyczow checkpoint in Poland is carried out normally.

There are 120 trucks in line to cross the border.

At the same time, Poland notes that the blockade of truck traffic at the specified checkpoint may resume on April 2.

"We ask drivers and carriers to take into account the information," border guards say.

Recall, on March 27, the State Border Guard Service reported that Polish farmers continue to block three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine - Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Uhryniv. Previously, they blocked traffic at six checkpoints.

In addition, with the approaching Easter holidays, the flow of citizens and transport on the border with Poland is growing. For crossing the border by cars and buses, travelers most often choose the checkpoints Krakovets and Shehyni, because of this, at these checkpoints there is an accumulation of transport.