With approaching Easter holidays, flow of citizens and transport on border with Poland is growing - State Bor

Share:













Copied



With the approaching Easter holidays, the flow of citizens and transport on the border with Poland is growing.

The State Border Guard Service announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With the approaching Easter holidays in the EU countries, at checkpoints on the border with Poland, border guards record an increase in the flow of persons and transport. Recent data on the implementation of pass operations indicate a gradual daily increase in the number of people crossing the border. In particular, in recent days, passenger traffic in both directions has increased by 8,000," the report said.

Border guards note that for crossing the border for cars and buses, travelers most often choose the Krakovets and Shehyni checkpoints, because of this, before these checkpoints there is an accumulation of transport.

At the same time, border guards periodically record queues for entry into Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service recalls that on the Ukrainian-Polish border, within the Lviv Region, six checkpoints for road communication function around the clock.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Member from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said that Ukraine in March will lose UAH 6.5 billion in revenue from customs due to the blocking of borders by Polish strikers.

In 2024, Eastern Rite Christians (Orthodox and Greek Catholics) will celebrate Easter on May 5, Western Rite Christians (Catholics) - March 31.