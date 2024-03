Share:













The russian occupiers continue to build a railway in the Telmanivskyi district of the Donetsk Region, which should significantly improve the military logistics of the aggressor and create a huge danger for Ukraine.

Mariupol mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko announced this in his Telegram channel on Thursday, March 28.

"The railway. The state of construction. The section of the Telmanivskyi district. The biggest threat in terms of military logistics," Andriushchenko wrote.

Railway construction. Photo: /t.me/andriyshTime

On March 21, the mayor's adviser explained that the occupiers could have time to merge into the Donetsk-Volnovakha-Mariupol branch by May at the latest. This will allow them to shorten the route by 300 km.

Railway construction. Photo: /t.me/andriyshTime

"Everyone objects because the russians are posting a map of the railway, which is not even being built yet (green marker). Around the sea. However, I tentatively show on the map exactly which railway putin was talking about (red marker). And you know what's really interesting? It exists in nature. Because this is our Ukrainian railway. Here is the question "A" - merge from Telmanove. "B" - security / dominance on the Vuhledar heights and the possibility of using the Vuhledar-Volnovakha railway junction. I have been talking about this since the fall of last year," Andriushchenko stressed.

Photo: /t.me/andriyshTime

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, Andriushchenko announced that the russian occupiers had brought a lot of equipment to build a railway from the russian federation to Mariupol by the summer.

On January 7, Andriushchenko announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a half-built railway bridge that was supposed to connect the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region with russia.

On January 24, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the base of engineering units of the russian army, which were engaged in the construction of a railway bridge in the occupied part of the Donetsk Region.