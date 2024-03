Zelenskyy gives task to new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given a task to the newly appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He presented Ivashchenko as a combat general, a professional person who perfectly understands intelligence activities and the main state goal now.

"Ukrainian intelligence should work everywhere in the world where our interests already exist and can be. Everywhere in the world where the putin’s system is trying to win something for itself, Ukraine should win," he said.

He also noted that the Intelligence Service should significantly expand the Ukrainian presence in those parts of the world where the competition of key global forces takes place,

"Ukraine always needs its role in such competition and its influence on it," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy also said that the Service should concentrate on obtaining documentary materials.

"I need first of all high-quality information, a high-quality vision of intentions that different subjects of global and regional relations have and a vision of opportunities that are available for Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy added that during the war there are non-public things that the Service should provide promptly and efficiently.

"It is this potential of influence measures, agent work and actually military activity that Ukraine expects from you, and it is for this that the Foreign Intelligence Service was headed by a combat general," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine instead of Oleksandr Lytvynenko.