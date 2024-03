US Department of State reacts to shelling of energy facilities of Ukraine

Share:













Copied



U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Ross Pyatt has condemned russian missile attacks on civilian objects of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, calling them outrageous and beyond human understanding.

He said this on Wednesday, March 27, answering the questions of Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Pyatt noted that despite all the attempts, Putin was defeated in an attempt to hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Ukraine has shown extraordinary resilience, and energy supply systems continue to work," he said.

He also stressed that the fact that he lost Europe as an energy market can be added to Putin's defeats.

"He lost Europe as an energy market, and we will do everything to make this defeat continue," the diplomat said.

Pyatt said that the United States is working very closely with allies and partners around the world on Ukraine's energy security.

"I want to emphasize how outrageous it is that the Kremlin continues to target civilian targets without a military goal, just to inflict pain and suffering on Ukrainian citizens. And we will respond," said the representative of the Department of State.

"We will also continue our work to build a future energy system that is cleaner, greener and fully compliant with European standards," Geoffrey R. Pyatt assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, electricity outage schedules were applied in the Kharkiv Region and Odesa Region due to network restrictions on Wednesday, March 27.

On the night of Friday, March 22, russia carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's energy system in recent times.