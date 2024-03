Share:













Since the beginning of 2024, russian aircraft have dropped more than 3,500 aerial bombs on the positions of the Defense Forces, which is 16 times more than in 2023.

This follows from a statement by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine / Lieutenant General, Ivan Havryliuk.

He noted that the RF has assessed the current production capabilities of Ukraine and allied countries and is using its advantage in ammunition without actually reducing the intensity of fire.

As of early 2024, the advantage in artillery fire along the front line is 7:1 in favor of the enemy. The Kremlin expects that they will have enough ammunition to dominate the battlefield for a long time to come. This shaft of fire is provided not only by russian plants. The North Korean regime is helping the russians with weapons in significant quantities, Havryliuk said.

According to him, russians also dominate in the sky. Enemy fighter jets are actively shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front-line with guided aerial bombs.

He added that Ukraine will be able to change the situation in the sky with the help of F-16 multi-purpose fighters, which will increase the capabilities of the Armed Forces. But currently the situation is such that there is no F-16 yet, and ammunition stocks of certain nomenclatures are falling to a critical level.

These and other factors make it difficult for the Defense Forces of Ukraine to carry out the tasks of repelling the aggressor, Havryliuk said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 4, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Colonel Yurii Ihnat, said that russian aviation continues to drop dozens of anti-aircraft missiles per day, despite the recent successes of Ukrainian air defense.

According to the spokesperson for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, the Ukrainian military will not be able to shoot down all the guided bombs of the occupiers because this requires a large amount of appropriate ammunition.

According to Humeniuk, the most effective way to combat bombings is to destroy russian bombers, which is what the Ukrainian military is doing.