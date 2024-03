Russian army storming Novopavlivsk axis most actively. 60 combat clashes take place at front during day - Gene

Yesterday, March 27, 60 combat clashes took place at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most of the enemy attacks in the Novopavlivsk (27) and Avdiyivka (14) axes.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 11 missile and 77 air strikes, fired 141 salvo rockets at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population.

A number of high-rise buildings, medical institutions, cars, a school, a kindergarten and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

During the day, 60 combat clashes took place at the front.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk axis.

In the Lyman axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, and Terny, Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 4 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Ivanivske and Andriyivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out units of the Defense Forces from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivsk axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhaylivka and Heorhiyivka settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 27 times.

In the Orikhiv axis, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 4 times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk Region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson axis, the invaders are not giving up their intention to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper.

So, during the past day, the enemy carried out an unsuccessful attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.

The units of the missile forces hit 2 personnel concentration areas, 1 air defense device, 1 electronic warfare station, 3 UAV control points and 1 other important enemy object.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russians hit with missiles and Shaheds at night. Explosions rang out in four cities of Ukraine.