Oleksii Biloshytskyi, the first deputy chief of the Department of the Patrol Police of Ukraine, showed a video taken by law enforcement officers in Kharkiv at the site of the hit of russian aerial bombs.

Biloshytskyi published the corresponding video on his Facebook page.

The video was probably shot on the body camera of a patrolman who was one of the first to arrive at the scene of the shelling.

It will be recalled that on March 27, the russian occupiers struck Kharkiv twice. The first hit fell on a residential area in the center of the city, the second - near the Institute of Surgery.

As a result of the russian attack, one person was killed, another 19 were injured, among them four children.

At first, the authorities said that Kharkiv was hit by Kh-35 anti-ship missiles, but later it became known that the russians used a different weapon.

According to Serhii Bolvinov, Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv Region, Kharkiv was attacked with aerial bombs - for the first time since the beginning of a full-scale invasion.