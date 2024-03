Share:













US President Joe Biden called russian dictator vladimir putin a "butcher" and also told how the US could protect Ukraine from him.

This was discussed at a meeting with voters in the state of North Carolina, the press service of the White House reports.

Biden is convinced that the United States could protect Ukraine from putin if it increased taxes for billionaires.

According to Biden, if the tax for billionaires is raised from the current 8.2% to 25%, it would allow collecting up to USD 400 billion over the next 10 years. As Biden explained, these funds could be spent, in particular, on countering russian aggression.

"We could do so many things - consecutively - in particular, finally provide Ukraine with protection from this butcher putin," the politician emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that the US Defense Ministry is aware of all the risks for Ukraine in the war with the russian federation due to delays in the aid package.

On March 24, it became known that the speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Mike Johnson, plans to submit a bill for further funding of aid to Ukraine after the Catholic Easter.