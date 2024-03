Share:













Since the beginning of the year, revenues to the state budget from the privatization of state property amount to UAH 370 million.

The head of the State Property Fund Vitalii Koval announced this in an interview with Telegraf, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our state budget approved the task for the State Property Fund - UAH 4 billion from privatization and UAH 800 million from lease. I will say that the year started quite lively. We already have as of mid-March successful auctions for more than UAH 900 million (the budget actually received UAH 370 million)," Koval said.

According to him, since the beginning of the year, revenues to the state budget from renting state property amount to more than UAH 200 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2024 includes UAH 4 billion of privatization revenues.