It will never happen - Budanov on likelihood of freezing war

The chief of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stressed that recognition of captured Ukrainian territories by russians and the freezing of war will never happen.

He said this in an interview with CBC News.

"The Russians would be very happy to freeze everything how it is now," said Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian military intelligence chief.

So, talking about the current russian thinking, he noted that the russians want "to have us recognize the territory they've taken as Russian,” he added.

“And they would celebrate their victory. It will never happen,” Budanov stressed.

