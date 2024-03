List of professions which will provide "reservation" from mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has supported the norm on the organization and order of reservation of persons liable for military service.

A member of the committee, an MP from the European Solidarity faction Iryna Friz announced this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee continued to consider amendments to the mobilization bill. In particular, 710 amendments were considered that relate to changes in Article 25 regarding the organization and order of reservation of persons liable for military service, passing basic military service and measures of influence against citizens who do not fulfill their duties," Friz wrote.

According to the decision of the committee, it is proposed to provide a reservation for:

employees of critical enterprises;

those who work in public authorities (category A; 50% - B, C), other state bodies;

those who serve in the National Police, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the State Bureau of Investigation, the prosecutor's offices, the Bureau of Economic Security, the State Emergency Service, the State Criminal Executive Service, the Judicial Protection Service;

those who work in courts, institutions of the system, justice and pre-trial investigation bodies, patronage services of public authorities, the jurisdiction of which applies to the entire territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security Committee retained the norm on non-conscription of men aged from 18 up to 25 years in the mobilization bill.