At the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant, rubble continues to be dismantled for the fifth day as a result of the russian shelling on March 22. Accordingly, the assessment of the condition of the equipment continues.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk on Radio Svoboda.

"As for the damage to the Dnipro HPP, as of today, the demolition of the rubble and the assessment of the condition of the equipment are still ongoing. The equipment that is subject to repair, which can be repaired quickly - we are doing it. The equipment that has suffered significant damage - we are looking for a replacement for it and will try repair it as soon as possible," she said.

Hrynchuk emphasized that energy is currently the enemy's No. 1 goal, so it is necessary to be prepared for various options for the development of events.

"For our part, we are doing everything possible. These are both repairs and the possible protection of our energy facilities. Of course, we need strengthening of air defense, because there is no better protection as air defense, including for energy facilities. But in the complex: air defense, physical protection, which we built and are building for our facilities, all this together, we hope, will enable us to protect our facilities," Hrynchuk said.

It will be recalled that on the morning of Friday, March 22, the russian invaders attacked the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out at the station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrhydroenergo stressed that repairing the damage to the Dnipro HPP is not a matter of time.