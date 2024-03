Damage to environment due to russian attack on Dnipro HPP amounts to over UAH 140 million

Estimated damage to the environment as a result of the attack by the aggressor country of russia on the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (Zaporizhzhia) already amounts to more than UAH 140 million.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of a massive missile attack by the russian federation on March 22, the Dnipro HPP was damaged. As a result, the State Environmental Inspectorate’s eco-inspectors recorded soil contamination and a stain of oil products with an estimated weight of 0.5 tons," reminded the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets.

According to him, the situation has now stabilized.

"As of today, at no sampling point an excess of petroleum products has been recorded. Specialists of the State Environmental Inspectorate and the State Water Agency continue to monitor the state of water resources in the Dnieper River below the Dnipro HPP dam on a daily basis," he noted.

Strilets also reported that more than 600,000 tons of destruction waste, which is formed as a result of the constant shelling by the russian federation on the territory of Ukraine, has already been formed throughout Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a massive enemy attack on March 22, 8 missiles hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant, the plant was put out of order, but there is no threat of a breach.