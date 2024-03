Share:













Eight russian missiles hit the Dnipro HPP during the March 22 attack. The station is disabled, but there is no threat of a breach.

Yurii Bielousov, the head of the Department of Combating Crimes in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Today was the most massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in the last year, that's for sure. We can say that along with today's attack, the russians repeatedly attacked 136 energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, starting with a full-scale invasion," he said.

A representative of the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that the station was put out of order after the attack of the russian occupiers, eight missiles hit the HPP.

"Today, Zaporizhzhia was under a massive attack. Only the HPP itself was hit eight times, that is, eight missiles hit this important for Ukraine object, which performs not only the energy component, but also other functions," Bielousov said.

He added that there is currently no threat of a breach of the Dnipro HPP dam.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of the russian federation launched 151 air attack means over Ukraine this night. Air defense forces shot down 55 Shaheds and 37 missiles. The enemy attack on March 22, 2024 is second only to the massive shelling on December 29, 2023, and is the second largest ever since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In particular, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, energy facilities were damaged in the Dniprovskyi, Kryvorizkyi, Pavlohradskyi, and Kamyanskyi districts. Windows in houses were broken by the blast wave. There are interruptions with electricity and water supply.

There were two direct hits on the Dnipro HPP, one of the substations was seriously damaged.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in 8 regions.